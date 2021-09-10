Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:02 IST
PM chairs high-level meeting on COVID situation, vaccination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 percent while it is between five to 10 percent in 30 districts.

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 percent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crores.

