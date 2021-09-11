Mexico reports 14,233 new COVID-19 cases, 699 deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:05 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 14,233 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 699 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,494,232 and the death toll to 266,849.
Health officials have previously said that the numbers are likely significantly higher than those recorded.
