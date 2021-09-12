Britain records 56 COVID-19 deaths, 29,173 new cases
Britain reported 56 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, down from 156 a day earlier, and 29,173 new cases, again lower than the 29,547 recorded on Saturday.
