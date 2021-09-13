Left Menu

Dispute with France's Valneva has no impact on UK vaccine rollout, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A dispute between Britain and the French company Valneva over vaccines is an ongoing commercial issue but will have no impact on vaccine supply in Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"This is an ongoing commercial issue so I am slightly restricted in what I can say," the spokesman told reporters.

"Broadly you'll know that MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) have not approved the Valneva vaccine. The comments from the company will not have any impact on our vaccine supply and did not form any part of our vaccine rollout in autumn and winter."

