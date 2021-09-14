China should keep improving vaccines as variants emerge, says premier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:38 IST
China should continue improving its COVID-19 vaccines as variants of the new coronavirus emerge, state media reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.
China should also step up development of effective COVID-19 therapies to improve the outcomes of treatment, Li said at a meeting with medical experts, according to state radio.
