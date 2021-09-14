Left Menu

UK health minister accepts recommendation on COVID booster shots

Javid told parliament that the booster shots were part of a plan to strengthen the country's vaccine defences against COVID-19 through the winter. "Like with many other vaccines, there's evidence that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccine reduces over time, particularly in older people who are greater risk," he said.

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the government had accepted a recommendation from health officials that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots should be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50. Javid told parliament that the booster shots were part of a plan to strengthen the country's vaccine defenses against COVID-19 through the winter.

"Like with many other vaccines, there's evidence that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccine reduces over time, particularly in older people who are at greater risk," he said. "So booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control for the long term."

