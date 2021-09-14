Left Menu

UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

The plans said the government "would seek to give businesses at least one week’s notice" before a requirement for mandatory vaccine certificates came into force.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:35 IST
UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

Javid said the government had launched a consultation on protecting vulnerable patients by making COVID-19 and flu vaccinations a condition of deployment for frontline health and wider social care staff in England. "I believe that it is highly likely that front line NHS staff and those working in wider social care settings will also have to be vaccinated to protect those that are around them," Javid told parliament.

"Data continues to show that the link between cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has weakened significantly since the start of the pandemic," the government said in its plan, entitled "COVID-19 Response: Autumn and Winter Plan". Javid told parliament that the government had a Plan B to deal with the virus if the health service came under unsustainable pressure.

Plan B would include a mandatory vaccine certificate in some settings, legally mandating face coverings in certain settings and the government would consider asking people to work from home again for a limited period. The plans said the government "would seek to give businesses at least one week's notice" before a requirement for mandatory vaccine certificates came into force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021