Left Menu

Over 1,000 malnourished children detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

More than 1,000 cases of malnutrition among children were reported in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:27 IST
Over 1,000 malnourished children detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Indore District Collector, Manish Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,000 cases of malnutrition among children were reported in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

"There are 1,115 such children. We will bring them out of malnutrition in three months and will take the necessary steps to prevent this in future. Training will be given to pregnant women at Panchayat, block-level to raise awareness about good nutrition," said Indore District Collector Manish Singh.

While speaking to ANI, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer BS Setya said, "District administration has held several meetings on the issue. Children of Grade 3 or 4 malnutrition will be identified and if needed they will be shifted to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre where they will be treated for 14 days and after coming out of malnutrition follow up check will be done after every two weeks. Malnutrition is generally more in rural areas and will be brought under control". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021