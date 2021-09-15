Left Menu

Suspected Nipah case: Patient tests negative

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:14 IST
Suspected Nipah case: Patient tests negative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man who was admitted to the district Wenlock hospital here with suspected Nipah virus infection has tested negative.

His samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIE) in Pune and the result turned out to be negative for Nipah, Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar said.

The Karwar-based person, who is a microbiologist in a laboratory at Goa, got himself admitted to KMC hospital at Manipal on Monday with fever and self-reported the suspicion that he had contracted Nipah virus. He was later shifted to Wenlock hospital in the city from where his samples were sent to Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

