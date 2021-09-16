Left Menu

Turkey logs 28,118 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Turkey logged 28,118 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, declining slightly from a day earlier when the country registered its highest daily level since early May. The number of cases on Wednesday was 28,224. Turkey also recorded 262 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:00 IST
Turkey logs 28,118 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Turkey also recorded 262 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday.

Turkey also recorded 262 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday. The rise in Turkey's daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows. Turkey reopened schools to in-person education last week and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

