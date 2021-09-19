UK records 29,612 new COVID cases, 56 deaths

Britain recorded 29,612 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 3.3% on the week before, while cases continued to fall, down 17.7% on the week before.

