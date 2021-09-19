Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:38 IST
UK records 29,612 new COVID cases, 56 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain recorded 29,612 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 3.3% on the week before, while cases continued to fall, down 17.7% on the week before.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

