Delhi reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department bulletin, no death was reported due to COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive day. There are 400 active cases in the city.

The total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,556 of which 14,13,071 have recovered while 25,085 people have succumbed to the infection. The fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 66,278 COVID tests have been conducted in Delhi of which 42,261 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 24,017 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 2,70,67,329 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far. The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.06 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.31 per cent.

According to the official data, there are 98 containment zones in Delhi. The bulletin said 1,61,99,326 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Of this, 1,12,98,917 beneficiaries have received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 49,00,409 people have received both shots. (ANI)

