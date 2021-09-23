WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala sees 'more momentum' on fisheries agreement
The head of the World Trade Organization on Thursday said she sees "some potential" to reach an agreement on fisheries at a ministerial meeting in late November, but said there were still significant differences to overcome among members. Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Washington she saw more momentum on the issue than ever after a positive meeting in July, but said she also didn't want to be overly optimistic.
"It will take quite a bit of work to overcome," she said.
