WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala sees 'more momentum' on fisheries agreement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:31 IST
The head of the World Trade Organization on Thursday said she sees "some potential" to reach an agreement on fisheries at a ministerial meeting in late November, but said there were still significant differences to overcome among members. Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Washington she saw more momentum on the issue than ever after a positive meeting in July, but said she also didn't want to be overly optimistic.

"It will take quite a bit of work to overcome," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

