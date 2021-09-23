Left Menu

Novavax asks vaccine be granted emergency use

In June, the company said their vaccine was about 90 effective against symptomatic COVID-19.Novavax, based in Maryland, signed a deal this year with the vaccine alliance Gavi to provide 350 million doses to the UN-backed COVAX programme, most of which are intended to be made by the Serum Institute.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:29 IST
Novavax asks vaccine be granted emergency use
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Novavax)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pharmaceutical company Novavax and the Serum Institute of India say they've submitted an application to the World Health Organisation for their coronavirus vaccine to be granted an emergency use listing.

That would allow the shot to be used as part of a global vaccine-sharing programme. In a statement on Thursday, Novavax and its partner the Serum Institute say their request for the COVID-19 vaccine to the UN health agency is based on a previous submission to Indian regulators.

The Novavax shots are easier to store and transport than some other options. They've long been expected to play an important role in increasing supplies in poor countries desperate for more vaccine. In June, the company said their vaccine was about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

Novavax, based in Maryland, signed a deal this year with the vaccine alliance Gavi to provide 350 million doses to the UN-backed COVAX programme, most of which are intended to be made by the Serum Institute. A previous non-binding agreement said Novavax would provide up to 1 billion vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021