Britain reports 35,623 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:51 IST
Britain reported 35,623 new COVID-19 cases and 180 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed on Friday.
The figures compared to 36,710 cases and 182 deaths recorded on Thursday.
