Mexico reports 10,139 new coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-09-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 03:40 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 10,139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 564 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,619,115 and the death toll to 274,703.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

