Mexico reports 10,139 new coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-09-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 03:40 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 10,139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 564 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,619,115 and the death toll to 274,703.
Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris
- Mexico
- Reese
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan working on movie about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan working on movie about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan in talks with multiple studios for new movie
Backstreet Boys cancel Christmas tour, postpone holiday album amid COVID restrictions
'Hawkeye' trailer promises action-packed Christmas