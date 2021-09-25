S.Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 cases of 3,273 -KDCA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-09-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 06:39 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea reported 3,273 COVID-19 cases for Friday, setting a fresh record just a day after hitting the previous high https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-korea-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-cases-2434-kdca-2021-09-24 as the country grapples with its worst wave of infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Prevention Agency
- KDCA
- Korea Disease Control
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Epic Games asks Apple to allow "Fortnite" to return in South Korea
Epic Games asks Apple to allow Fortnite's re-release in South Korea after passage of new law
Apple rebuffs Epic request to restore Fortnite developer account in South Korea
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more
South Korea: KIA to strengthen sales in Indian market, release new cars and raise price