FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Pregnant women who get an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 pass high levels of protective antibodies to their babies, new research shows. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares nudged higher on Monday as risk sentiment turned for the better, though a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks. * Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased for a second straight month in August, but demand for housing has probably peaked after a COVID-19 pandemic-fueled buying frenzy.
The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published by the Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE
* Hundreds of protesters marched against the introduction of a "corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday, as proof of COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues. * President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said France would give 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.
* England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have fallen to between 0.8 and 1.0, and the epidemic could be shrinking in the country. AMERICAS
* New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated vaccination. * Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for COVID-19.
* The COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17, Mexico's deputy health minister said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Australian authorities announced plans to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbours for several weeks. * New Zealand is to begin allowing small numbers of vaccinated travellers to isolate at home instead of in state-run quarantine facilities as part of a phased approach to re-opening its borders.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will entirely lift its nightly curfew against COVID-19 from Saturday, the presidency said, after about a year in force.
* Egypt has authorised Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund which markets the shot abroad. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* A new COVID-19 "antibody map" is helping researchers identify antibodies that will be able to neutralize the coronavirus even after it mutates. * Pregnant women who get an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 pass high levels of protective antibodies to their babies, new research shows.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares nudged higher on Monday as risk sentiment turned for the better, though a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.
* Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased for a second straight month in August, but demand for housing has probably peaked after a COVID-19 pandemic-fueled buying frenzy. * Malaysia is targeting economic growth of 4.5% to 5.5% per annum between 2021 and 2025 as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Krishna Chandra Eluri and Milla Nissi; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Politicians launch bids to be France's 1st female president
Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president
France refuses to have any ties with Taliban government: Foreign Minister Le Drian
Dispute with France's Valneva has no impact on UK vaccine rollout, says PM's spokesman
Taliban fails to live up to its promises of offering moderate, inclusive leadership: France