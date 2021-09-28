Britain records 34,526 new COVID cases, 167 deaths on Tuesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported 34,526 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 167 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 37,960 cases and 40 deaths recorded a day earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
