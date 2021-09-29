Left Menu

Britain records 36,722 new COVID cases, 150 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 36,722 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 150 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 34,526 cases and 167 deaths recorded a day earlier.

