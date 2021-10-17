Left Menu

Union health minister visits RML, interacts with patients, doctors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:33 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital and interacted with patients and their families.

Mandaviya said OPD services are now being given at the RML even on Sundays so that shop workers, drivers, labourers and other poor people are be able to get treatment on holidays, thereby not affecting their livelihood.

''Today I went to RML Hospital in Delhi and interacted with the patients and their families, doctors there. OPD has been started in RML even on Sundays so that shop workers, drivers, laborers and other poor people will be able to get treatment on holidays, which will not affect their livelihood,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

