Union health minister visits RML, interacts with patients, doctors

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital and interacted with patients and their families.

Mandaviya said OPD services are now being given at the RML even on Sundays so that shop workers, drivers, labourers and other poor people are be able to get treatment on holidays, thereby not affecting their livelihood.

