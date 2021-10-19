Left Menu

Italy reports 70 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,697 new cases

Italy reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 44 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,697 from 1,597.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:59 IST
Italy reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 44 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,697 from 1,597. Italy has registered 131,655 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.72 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,423 on Tuesday, down from 2,428 a day earlier. There were 27 new admissions to intensive care, edging up from 26 on Monday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 decreased to 355 from 358.

Some 662,000 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 219,878, the health ministry said.

