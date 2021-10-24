Left Menu

Regular millet consumption can combat anaemia: Study

According to a new study, regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency anaemia, which is rising globally.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:55 IST
Regular millet consumption can combat anaemia: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a new study, regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency anaemia, which is rising globally. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition'.

The research, a meta-analysis of 22 studies on humans and eight laboratory studies on millets consumption and anaemia, was undertaken by seven organisations across four countries and was led by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). "The study concluded that millets can provide all or most of the daily dietary iron requirements of an average person. Although the amount of iron provided depends on the millet variety and its form of processing, the research clearly shows that millets can play a promising role in preventing and reducing high levels of iron deficiency anaemia," highlighted Dr S Anitha, the study's lead author and Senior Nutritionist at ICRISAT.

The researchers found that millets increased haemoglobin levels by as much as 13.2 per cent. Four studies in the review also showed serum ferritin increasing by an average of 54.7 per cent. Ferritin is an iron-containing protein in the blood and is a clinical marker for iron deficiency. The studies in the analysis involved nearly 1,000 children, adolescents and adults, and six different millet types - finger millet, pearl millet, sorghum and a mixture of kodo, foxtail and little millets.

The participants in the studies were found to have consumed millets for anywhere between 21 days and 4.5 years. "1.74 billion people were anaemic in 2019. That number is rising," said Dr Jacqueline Hughes, Director General, ICRISAT.

"It has been proven that iron deficiency anaemia affects cognitive and physical development in children and reduces productivity in adults. The need for a solution is critical, and therefore bringing millets into mainstream and government programs is highly recommended," added Dr Hughes. "Now that there is strong evidence of the value of millets in reducing or preventing iron deficiency anaemia, it is recommended that one major research study be undertaken on anaemia covering all the different types of millet, common varieties and all major forms of processing and cooking, using a uniform testing methodology. This will provide the detail required for designing interventions needed to have a major impact on reducing anaemia globally," said Professor Ian Givens, a co-author of the study and Director at the University of Reading's Institute of Food, Nutrition and Health (IFNH) in the UK.

"It has often been claimed that iron in millets is not highly bioavailable due to the supposed high levels of antinutrients. Our analysis proves this is a myth. Instead, millets were found to be comparable to typical iron bioavailability percentages for plants. Also, the levels of antinutrients in millets were identified to be similar or lower than common staples," said Ms Joanna Kane-Potaka, former Assistant Director-General, ICRISAT, and Executive Director of the Smart Food initiative who is a co-author of the study. The research also showed that processing can significantly increase the amount of iron bioavailable.

For example, millet snacks made by expansion (extrusion) increased bioavailable iron 5.4 times, while fermentation, popping and malting more than tripled the iron bioavailable. Germination (sprouting) and decortication (dehulling) more than doubled the bioavailable iron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021