Hungary to require COVID-19 vaccinations at state institutions, says PM's chief of staff

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:27 IST
Hungary's government will require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a jump in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas said that private companies will also be empowered to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees if they believe that is necessary and mask wearing will be mandatory on public transport from Nov 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

