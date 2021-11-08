China reports 89 new coronavirus cases for Nov 7 vs 74 day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 89 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 7 compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. China reported 46 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 35 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 06:45 IST
China reported 89 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 7 compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

More than half of the new local cases were found in the provinces of Liaoning and Henan. China reported 46 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 7, mainland China had 97,823 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

