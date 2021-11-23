S.Korea to set record COVID count with 3,573 cases - Yonhap

South Korea is expected to set another record coronavirus daily count with 3,573 cases as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily cases of 3,292 recorded last week.

The country reported 2,699 cases for Monday.

