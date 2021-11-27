LG reviews Covid situation in J&K, asks officials to ensure strict implementation of guidelines

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday night reviewed the Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top officials and stressed on strict implementation of safety guidelines to effectively prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.

During the meeting with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and health officials, the LG directed that testing needs to be ramped up while ensuring that 30 per cent of the tests are RTPCR, officials said.

Sinha also said that rapid vaccination, following Covid-appropriate behaviour, community awareness, and quick execution of micro-containment zones can help tackle the surge in certain districts, they said.

We can effectively prevent the spread and recurrence of the pandemic only by strict implementation of Covid guidelines, he said.

The LG asked the DCs and SPs to ensure that Covid protocols and measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus are followed in letter and spirit, they said.

He also directed the DCs to complete the pendency of second vaccination dose, wherever due, at the earliest, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)