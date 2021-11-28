Left Menu

Brazil reports 229 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 03:35 IST
Brazil reported 229 new COVID-19 deaths and 9,233 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

In total, Brazil has registered 614,186 deaths due to COVID-19, the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

