Brazil reports 229 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 03:35 IST
Brazil reported 229 new COVID-19 deaths and 9,233 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.
In total, Brazil has registered 614,186 deaths due to COVID-19, the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.
