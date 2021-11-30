Left Menu

Mexico reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 293,950

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-11-2021 05:00 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 53 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 293,950.

The health ministry has previously said the real toll is likely higher.

