Mexico reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 293,950
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-11-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 05:00 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 53 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 293,950.
The health ministry has previously said the real toll is likely higher.
Also Read: Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
Advertisement