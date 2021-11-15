Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada will discuss the economic integration of North America, migration and public health during a summit later this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.
