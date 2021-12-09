Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893
Updated: 09-12-2021
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893.
The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534.
