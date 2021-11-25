3 more bodies hung from overpass in Mexico

Left Menu

Mexican authorities said they have discovered three more bodies hung from a highway overpass in the central state of Zacatecas, where 10 other bodies were found last week.

The Zacatecas state public safety agency said in a statement the three bodies were found in the town of San José de Lourdes Tuesday.

Zacatecas has been the scene of a battle for territory among drug cartels. One week ago, 10 bodies — nine of them hanging from an overpass — were found in another town, Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, about 340 miles (550 km) north of Mexico City. The 10th body was found on the pavement. All of the victims were men.

The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been battling for control in the state, which is a key transit point for drugs, especially the powerful synthetic pain killer fentanyl, moving north to the US border.

Cartels sometimes make such public displays of bodies to taunt their rivals or authorities and terrify local residents.

In the first nine months of the year, Mexico had more than 25,000 murders, a number 3.4 per cent less than the same period a year earlier, according to federal data.

