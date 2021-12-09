Italy reports 79 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 12,527 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 86 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,527 from 17,959. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 811 from a previous 791. Some 312,828 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 564,698, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:29 IST
Italy reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 86 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,527 from 17,959. Italy has registered 134,551 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.94 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,333 on Thursday, up from 6,099 a day earlier. There were 69 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 62 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 811 from a previous 791.

Some 312,828 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 564,698, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

