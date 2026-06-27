Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Slip, Oil Prices Drop

Global equity markets experienced a decline as investors sold off high-performing tech and chip stocks, with notable drops in crude oil prices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set for weekly losses, while the Dow saw potential gains. A significant 7.7% drop in chip stocks marked the largest weekly decrease since March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Equity Markets Edged Lower On Friday | Updated: 27-06-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 01:32 IST
Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Slip, Oil Prices Drop
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Global equity markets dipped on Friday, heading for a weekly decline as investors continued to sell off high-value technology and semiconductor stocks. The downturn in the markets coincided with a sharp fall in crude oil prices, prompted by the departure of more tankers from the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite gains in healthcare and real estate sectors, all major Wall Street indexes traded lower. Notably, chip stocks plummeted 5%, leading to a projected weekly loss of 7.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on course for a weekly drop, while the Dow showed signs of a potential weekly gain.

Market experts describe the current selloff as a modest period of consolidation following a historic bull run since March. Concerns over structural inflation fueled by price hikes from major tech players also contributed to the market volatility. On the international front, European and Asian stocks mirrored the downward trend, with significant losses recorded across various indices.

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