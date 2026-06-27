Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Los Angeles Arson Case

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of starting a catastrophic wildfire in Los Angeles. The jury was deadlocked 10-2 for acquittal. Prosecutors plan to retry, asserting strong evidence. Defense argues Rinderknecht's innocence, suggesting fireworks as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Declared A Mistrial On Friday In The Arson Case Brought Against The Man Accused Of Deliberately Setting A Blaze That Grew Into One Of The Deadliest | Updated: 27-06-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 01:33 IST
Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Los Angeles Arson Case

A federal judge in Los Angeles declared a mistrial in the high-profile arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of igniting one of the deadliest wildfires in the city's history. The jury was deadlocked, favoring acquittal 10-2, but unable to reach a unanimous decision. Prosecutors have vowed to retry the case.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the strength of evidence against Rinderknecht, citing his alleged role in the January 1, 2025, fire that became the Palisades fire. Rinderknecht, who has dual U.S.-French citizenship and was previously an Uber driver, remains in custody ahead of a new trial set for October.

Defense attorney Steve Haney maintains Rinderknecht's innocence, claiming the government failed to prove the case, suggesting fireworks were the true cause. The case has exposed competing narratives, from accusations of arson to possible scapegoating of the fire department for failings.

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