Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Los Angeles Arson Case

A Federal Judge Declared A Mistrial On Friday In The Arson Case Brought Against The Man Accused Of Deliberately Setting A Blaze That Grew Into One Of The Deadliest

A federal judge in Los Angeles declared a mistrial in the high-profile arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of igniting one of the deadliest wildfires in the city's history. The jury was deadlocked, favoring acquittal 10-2, but unable to reach a unanimous decision. Prosecutors have vowed to retry the case.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the strength of evidence against Rinderknecht, citing his alleged role in the January 1, 2025, fire that became the Palisades fire. Rinderknecht, who has dual U.S.-French citizenship and was previously an Uber driver, remains in custody ahead of a new trial set for October.

Defense attorney Steve Haney maintains Rinderknecht's innocence, claiming the government failed to prove the case, suggesting fireworks were the true cause. The case has exposed competing narratives, from accusations of arson to possible scapegoating of the fire department for failings.