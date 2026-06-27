Market Jitters: AI Chip Volatility & Healthcare Surge

Wall Street closed the week on mixed notes, marked by a notable decline in AI-related chip stocks alongside significant gains in healthcare equities, prominently featuring Moderna.

The PHLX chip index faced substantial losses, reflecting the prevailing uncertainty around the AI sector's profitability, despite its historical contribution to market gains. Concerns loom over high-capital expenditures tied to AI infrastructure and whether they will yield returns promptly.

Apple, wrestling with soaring memory chip costs, witnessed a partial recovery after hiking prices on some devices. Inflation concerns sustained upward pressure amid geopolitical conflicts, weighing on tech shares. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment showed signs of recovery from previous lows, contributing to a complex market landscape.