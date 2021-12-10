Left Menu

New York governor says masks will be required for businesses without COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:49 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday that starting next week, masks will be required to be worn inside all businesses and venues unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement, as cases of COVID-19 rise in the state.

The measure will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

