New York governor says masks will be required for businesses without COVID-19 vaccine requirement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday that starting next week, masks will be required to be worn inside all businesses and venues unless they have implemented a vaccine requirement, as cases of COVID-19 rise in the state.

The measure will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, she said in a statement.

