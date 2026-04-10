US-Iran Peace Talks: High Stakes Diplomacy in Islamabad

US Vice President JD Vance embarked on a crucial mission to Pakistan to participate in peace talks aimed at resolving ongoing tensions with Iran, despite uncertainty surrounding the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad.

The talks, anticipated globally, seek to end conflicts impacting West Asia's security. Amid heightened security arrangements, the two-week ceasefire declared by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets the stage for the negotiations, expected to commence on Saturday.

Tensions remain high with Iran insisting on preconditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon. As top officials converge in Islamabad, the world keenly observes, aware of the talks' potential impact on international diplomacy and energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)