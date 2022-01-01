Brazil registers 72 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 05:27 IST
Brazil registered 72 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 10,282 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,056 coronavirus deaths and 22,287,521 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
