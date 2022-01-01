India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported on Saturday 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, pushed up by a growing number of Omicron variant cases, data from the health ministry showed.
The COVID-19 death toll in the past 24 hours rose by 406.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- India
- the health ministry
Advertisement