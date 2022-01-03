Left Menu

Poland may need new restricions, if COVID infections continue to grow, says minister

Poland may decide to introduce new restrictions if cases of new coronavirus infections continue to grow, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski told radio station RMF FM on Monday, as the country prepares for the spread of the Omicron variant.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:42 IST
Poland may need new restricions, if COVID infections continue to grow, says minister
Adam Niedzielski Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland may decide to introduce new restrictions if cases of new coronavirus infections continue to grow, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski told radio station RMF FM on Monday, as the country prepares for the spread of the Omicron variant. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that forced authorities to tighten restrictions in December.

"If we see this week that we have a continuation of the upward trend in infections, with roughly 20,000 hospital beds taken, which is still very high, yes, we will be making further aggravating decisions," Niedzielski said. "We will talk about schools, the closure of shopping malls, for example, but I do not want to prejudge," he added.

Niedzielski said that any decisions could be announced later this week - on Wednesday or Friday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported more than 4.1 million cases of coronavirus and around 97.6 thousand deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022