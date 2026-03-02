Left Menu

Birthday Bust: Police Officer Suspended Over Dance with Criminal

A police SHO in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was suspended after dancing on the shoulders of a history-sheeter at his birthday party. The event, caught on video, led to disciplinary action due to mixed company. An inquiry is underway to investigate further misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST
Birthday Bust: Police Officer Suspended Over Dance with Criminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Station House Officer (SHO) in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has been suspended following an incident at his birthday party where he danced on the shoulders of a known criminal. The video that circulated reached senior officials, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

The party took place at Joura police station at around 9pm on February 28. Among those attending was Lovkush Sharma, a history-sheeter with multiple bike theft charges. The video captures Sharma lifting SHO Darshan Lal Shukla on his shoulders while other officers danced in the background.

Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh cited Shukla's actions as being against police conduct regulations. The SHO has since been removed from field duties, pending further investigation. The results of the inquiry will determine subsequent actions against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026