Birthday Bust: Police Officer Suspended Over Dance with Criminal

A Station House Officer (SHO) in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has been suspended following an incident at his birthday party where he danced on the shoulders of a known criminal. The video that circulated reached senior officials, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

The party took place at Joura police station at around 9pm on February 28. Among those attending was Lovkush Sharma, a history-sheeter with multiple bike theft charges. The video captures Sharma lifting SHO Darshan Lal Shukla on his shoulders while other officers danced in the background.

Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh cited Shukla's actions as being against police conduct regulations. The SHO has since been removed from field duties, pending further investigation. The results of the inquiry will determine subsequent actions against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)