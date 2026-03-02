Birthday Bust: Police Officer Suspended Over Dance with Criminal
A police SHO in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was suspended after dancing on the shoulders of a history-sheeter at his birthday party. The event, caught on video, led to disciplinary action due to mixed company. An inquiry is underway to investigate further misconduct.
- Country:
- India
A Station House Officer (SHO) in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has been suspended following an incident at his birthday party where he danced on the shoulders of a known criminal. The video that circulated reached senior officials, prompting immediate disciplinary action.
The party took place at Joura police station at around 9pm on February 28. Among those attending was Lovkush Sharma, a history-sheeter with multiple bike theft charges. The video captures Sharma lifting SHO Darshan Lal Shukla on his shoulders while other officers danced in the background.
Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh cited Shukla's actions as being against police conduct regulations. The SHO has since been removed from field duties, pending further investigation. The results of the inquiry will determine subsequent actions against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO
- police
- suspension
- birthday party
- Morena
- video
- history-sheeter
- bike theft
- inquiry
- conduct
ALSO READ
Social Media Storm: Lathmar Holi Videos Under Legal Scrutiny
Trump, in video message, says 'there will likely be more' US service members killed in Iran conflict before it ends, reports AP.
NCLAT Upholds Insolvency Against Dhoot Brothers Amid Videocon Default
Radiohead Demands ICE to Remove Unauthorized Song Use in Promo Video
Outrage Over Viral Video Leads to Case Against Self-Styled Godman