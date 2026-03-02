Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Agriculture with Rs 27,746 Crore Schemes

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved schemes worth Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, focusing on farmers' prosperity through various initiatives. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to farmers' welfare, unveiling plans for markets and infrastructure to support agricultural development.

The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture and related sectors in an effort to enhance the prosperity of farmers. These measures, confirmed at a Krishi cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reflect the state's drive to uplift its agricultural community.

During the meeting, a total of 16 projects encompassing agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and more received approval. This move is part of the state's 2026 'Kisan Kalyan Varsh' initiative, aimed at bolstering farmer welfare and economic progress, according to Yadav.

The state plans to promote religious tourism by developing the Bhilat Dev temple, while an advanced vegetable market and agricultural produce facilities are set to be established in Barwani district. Furthermore, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will extend support to mustard cultivation, preventing losses incurred from market price drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

