BJP's Bold Move: Renaming Islampur and Targeting Infiltrators

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to implement its 'detect, delete and deport' strategy in West Bengal, aiming to expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state. This announcement was made by the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, at a rally in Islampur, Malda district.

Nabin revealed that the party would rename Islampur to 'Ishwarpur' if it assumes power in the upcoming Assembly polls. He reiterated the importance of this move, linking it to the legacy of notable regional figures and emphasizing its symbolic significance to local heritage.

Citing recent actions in Assam where a similar strategy is in place, Nabin claimed significant deletions of 'illegal' names from electoral rolls and stressed the detrimental impact on welfare schemes meant for Indian citizens. He rallied supporters by consistently addressing them as 'people of Ishwarpur.'

(With inputs from agencies.)