Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: Trump's Gamble with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Iran, despite aides’ warnings about potential political risks. Strikes received praise from foreign policy hawks, but could affect the Republican hold on Congress. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows limited public support for the strikes, highlighting potential concerns amid upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST
Operation Epic Fury: Trump's Gamble with Iran

In a bold and contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump sanctioned military strikes against Iran, despite private advisories from senior aides indicating the potential for unmanageable escalation and political fallout. These actions come as midterm elections loom large for Republicans, whose prospects are overshadowed by public skepticism and economic concerns.

The strikes have been lauded by foreign policy hawks within Washington, yet concerns persist over their long-term political impact. White House officials caution that the conflict's duration, retaliation scope, and ramifications, such as rising fuel prices, could influence voter sentiment and the Republican party's hold on Congress.

While the strikes might showcase Trump's leadership, questions remain about their aftermath. Recent polls reveal limited public endorsement—only one in four Americans approve of the operation—which could hinder Republican momentum in critical midterm races, especially as voters prioritize domestic issues over foreign interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

 India
2
Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

 Global
3
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
4
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026