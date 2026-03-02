Five Arrested in Solan UPI Fraud Case
In Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, five people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and forcing a man to transfer over Rs 20,000 via UPI. The victim was coerced by the accused, identified as Bhupender Singh and others. The police used digital evidence to apprehend the suspects swiftly.
Five individuals were apprehended in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on charges of assaulting a man and coercing him to transfer Rs 23,260 to various bank accounts through UPI, police stated on Monday.
The suspects, identified as Bhupender Singh, Chandan Prasad, Golu Kumar, Mohammad Aftab, and Mohammad Farman, reportedly accosted the victim, Rajneesh Yadav of Solan's Baddi, at Gol Chowk while he was en route home on February 27. Allegedly, they seized his mobile phone and forced the transaction.
Following the assault, a comprehensive investigation involving a detailed cybercrime analysis and CCTV footage review led police to arrest the accused within 48 hours, according to Baddi Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar. Further inquiries are ongoing.
