Left Menu

Five Arrested in Solan UPI Fraud Case

In Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, five people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and forcing a man to transfer over Rs 20,000 via UPI. The victim was coerced by the accused, identified as Bhupender Singh and others. The police used digital evidence to apprehend the suspects swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:37 IST
Five Arrested in Solan UPI Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals were apprehended in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on charges of assaulting a man and coercing him to transfer Rs 23,260 to various bank accounts through UPI, police stated on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Bhupender Singh, Chandan Prasad, Golu Kumar, Mohammad Aftab, and Mohammad Farman, reportedly accosted the victim, Rajneesh Yadav of Solan's Baddi, at Gol Chowk while he was en route home on February 27. Allegedly, they seized his mobile phone and forced the transaction.

Following the assault, a comprehensive investigation involving a detailed cybercrime analysis and CCTV footage review led police to arrest the accused within 48 hours, according to Baddi Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar. Further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026