Kerala reports 49 fresh cases of Omicron
Other countries include Ukraine, Canada, Ghana, Spain and the US.Till now, a total of 141 people have reached the State from low-risk countries while 59 have reached from high-risk countries. Thirty people have contracted the disease through their contacts, the release said.
- Country:
- India
Kerala on Wednesday logged 49 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 230, the health department said.
Of the 49 patients, seven came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. Ten persons contracted the new variant through their contacts, according to a department release.
Most number of Omicron-infected people came from UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include Ukraine, Canada, Ghana, Spain and the US.
''Till now, a total of 141 people have reached the State from low-risk countries while 59 have reached from high-risk countries. Thirty people have contracted the disease through their contacts,'' the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM's photo from vaccination certificate
Maha Police arrest ex-head of State Examination Council for irregularities in Teachers' Eligibility Test
Kerala have edge against Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha clash in battle of equals
Process to address dire state of PRASA on track
Thailand reinstates mandatory COVID-19 quarantine over Omicron concerns