Italy reports record daily number of 189,109 coronavirus cases Wednesday

Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 189,109 against 170,844 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 231 from 259.

Italy has registered 138,276 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.76 million cases to date.

