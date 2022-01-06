THE RISE OF HEART FAILURE - AN URGENT NEED TO SPREAD AWARENESS

When doctors diagnose patients with heart failure, they often feel devastated and consider it as the end of the world. However, it is a silent disease. Unlike a heart attack, it isn't sudden. Heart failure is a complex clinical syndrome that involves a gradual weakening of the heart muscle, which results in reduced pumping of the blood. It leads to symptoms like breathlessness on exertion, swelling of feet, chest pain, inability to do typical day-to-day activities, frequent coughing, and sudden increase in weight (>1-1.5 kgs) in 24 hours.

A heart attack, on the contrary, is a medical emergency because a blood clot blocks blood flow to the heart. It may or may not be fatal. The patient requires an emergency angioplasty or treatment depending on the angiography findings.

More than 20% of the population is diagnosed with heart failure in India, and patients here are ten years younger than the global average. People don't understand heart failure and often ignore the symptoms believing them as signs of old age or other diseases. Subsequently, this leads to a delay in diagnosis, and the patient reaches the doctor in an advanced stage of disease, increasing the complications.

The lack of awareness amongst people presents an enormous challenge before the medical community. It is critical to educate people that effective management of the disease requires understanding that heart failure is a vital health signal requiring changes in lifestyle and consulting a cardiologist without losing time.

Beat Heart Failure is an initiative by Times of India in partnership with Novartis to spread awareness about heart failure and its management. Leading doctors from Apollo hospital joined the discussion, namely: Dr. Girish B Navasundi: MBBS, MD(Medicine), DM(Cardiology), Director Cath lab, Senior Consultant, Head of Heart failure clinic Dr. B Ramesh: MBBS, MD(Medicine), DM(Cardiology), Senior Consultant, HOD Cardiology Dr. Sathyaki Purushotam Nambala: MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Director Department of Robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery https://fb.me/e/1kAGEyE3G People who are at risk of developing heart failure are chronic smokers, chronic alcoholics, obese and patients with hypertension or diabetes mellitus or ischemic heart disease, said Dr. Ramesh. A high risk of developing heart failure is observed in coronary artery disease, heart enlargements, chemotherapy, and valvular heart disease. We need to diagnose these conditions as early as possible so that cardiologists can take remedial action on time.

Dr. Girish emphasized that dedicated treatment plans are required to manage the disease. Heart failure is like a pandemic, with about 26 million people diagnosed with heart failure worldwide. Every year 1.3 - 4.5 million individuals fall prey to this disease in India. He further elaborated that heart failure has a grim outcome compared to cancer. After admission, 8.5% of patients afflicted with heart failure have slim chances of being saved. After thirty days, 12.5% usually don't survive, and 18.5% generally succumb to the disease at the end of ninety days. Hence a guideline-directed medical therapy is needed.

Dr. Sathyaki touched upon the essentiality of regular cardiac advice. He added that patients generally don't pay attention to visible or not so visible symptoms. Lack of understanding and neglecting emerging signs bring the patient to an emergency condition that varies from breathlessness, inability to lie down on the back, swelling of feet, increased fatigue, weight gain, urge to urinate while resting at night, dizziness, confusion, fainting, and irregular heartbeats, etc. These symptoms may be due to comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, kidney disease, anemia, thyroid disorder, asthma, etc. Therefore, irrespective of the symptoms, people need to consult the doctor and get their cardiac check-up done at least once a year.

Heart failure occurs when the organ cannot maintain a proper blood flow to the whole body. It can be acute (occurring within a few days), causing sudden damage to the heart as seen in viral fevers (H1N1, Sars-cov2), chemotherapy, and most common being a heart attack. It can be chronic (gradual weakening of the heart for three months or more). The death rate in acute cases is high, and established therapies work better in chronic conditions.

The cardiologist evaluates the patient using a battery of tests. Echocardiography is enough in a recently diagnosed diabetic patient with no history of heart disease. A doctor will suggest echocardiography followed by a Stress Test, CT, and Coronary Angiogram for chronic smokers, alcoholics, uncontrolled diabetics, or hypertensives. The goal is to prevent heart failure in the future.

Additional checks and balances are required in people with comorbidities, such as diabetes mellitus. Echocardiography (ECG) and a stress test are mandatory annually. In patients with hypertension maintaining blood pressure within the normal range is necessary, along with appropriate modification of the medicines.

''A stitch in time saves lives.'' People should not be afraid of surgeries. Various surgical interventions are available according to the extent of heart failure. Valve damage requires valvular replacement or CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) in coronary artery disease. Many minimally invasive options are available. For example, in robotic heart surgeries, only 8mm holes are made to replace a valve, and the patient can go home in 48 hours.

Management of the disease is essential so that it doesn't increase further. Experts say that the following may form the part of it - a) Heart failure clinics are a critical element in the scheme of things. These have a dedicated team of cardiologists, heart failure nurses, technicians, physiotherapists, dietitians, surgeons and equipped with the latest technology. Initial management of these disorders is medical treatment, and if the cardiologist feels the person's condition is worsening, they refer to a surgeon for further management.

b) Salient point of attention for people for dietary and lifestyle changes needed to supplement the medication prescribed - Diet management - taking food on time, avoiding a high-fat diet, taking a low salt diet, avoiding packaged foods, and taking freshly cooked food.

Disease management - taking medicines on time, regularly visiting the cardiologist, and home monitoring of blood sugar and blood pressure. It is critical to maintaining a good lifestyle, exercises regularly, maintain a healthy weight to control obesity, and have good sleep habits.

Remember, heart failure isn't about stopping. It's about starting life in a new way. Heart failure can be managed with regular treatment and the right lifestyle modifications. To know more about how to manage heart failure, visit https://www.toibeatheartfailure.com/blog Disclaimer: "The views and opinions expressed in the article by the panelists/experts are based on their independent professional judgment and are disseminated in the public interest. These views should not be considered as a substitute for the professional advice of a registered medical practitioner. The purpose of this article is not to promote any medical procedures or medication and/or recommend a certain doctor. For any specific health issues, please consult your registered medical practitioner."

