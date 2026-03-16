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High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Polls: Odisha's Political Chess Game

Odisha is set for high-stakes Rajya Sabha elections with four seats contested by five candidates. The opposition BJD accuses BJP of 'horse trading'. With no party having a clear majority, cross-voting is likely, leading to an intense political maneuvering as polling commences after a 12-year gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:49 IST
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Polls: Odisha's Political Chess Game
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The Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha are witnessing intense political maneuvering as four seats are up for grabs. Accusations of 'horse trading' have emerged with BJD pointing fingers at the ruling BJP.

This election marks the first in 12 years with major candidates like BJP's Manmohan Samal and BJD's Santrupt Misra vying for positions.

With alliance complexities and no party holding a decisive lead, cross-voting is anticipated, promising a gripping voting day in the Odisha Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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